Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 84-year-old
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man with symptoms of dementia.
Harold Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday at his home in the 12000 block of Ocean Highway.
Deputies said he was wearing tan slacks and a dark short-sleeve button-up shirt.
He is driving a white 2015 Buick Enclave with South Carolina tag JZT 566. The car was last seen in the Litchfield area.
Brown does not have a cell phone on him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information can call 843-546-5102.
