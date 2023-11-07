Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 84-year-old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man with symptoms of dementia.

Harold Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday at his home in the 12000 block of Ocean Highway.

Deputies said he was wearing tan slacks and a dark short-sleeve button-up shirt.

He is driving a white 2015 Buick Enclave with South Carolina tag JZT 566. The car was last seen in the Litchfield area.

Brown does not have a cell phone on him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can call 843-546-5102.

