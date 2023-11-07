FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues, big changes ahead for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soak in the warmth through Friday; big changes arrive over the weekend.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

We’ll keep the sunny skies and warm temperatures around Wednesday and Thursday. You might need a light jacket around sunrise, but you can ditch it by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand, and lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

More clouds arrive Friday, but rain chances will remain very low. With the added cloud cover, we’ll hold temperatures in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Our cold front arrives Saturday, ushering in a big temperature drop and plenty of cloud cover. Overcast skies prevail both Saturday and Sunday, with occasional light showers possible.

Cooler and cloudy weekend ahead (WMBF)

While we could use some heavy rain, those chances are looking lower. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the lower 60s through the weekend.

Much cooler weather returns soon (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.