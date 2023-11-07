Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues, big changes ahead for the weekend

Another warm and sunny forecast
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soak in the warmth through Friday; big changes arrive over the weekend.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

We’ll keep the sunny skies and warm temperatures around Wednesday and Thursday. You might need a light jacket around sunrise, but you can ditch it by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand, and lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

More clouds arrive Friday, but rain chances will remain very low. With the added cloud cover, we’ll hold temperatures in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Our cold front arrives Saturday, ushering in a big temperature drop and plenty of cloud cover. Overcast skies prevail both Saturday and Sunday, with occasional light showers possible.

While we could use some heavy rain, those chances are looking lower. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the lower 60s through the weekend.

