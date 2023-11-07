FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through the work week,

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb through the work week, providing for an unseasonably warm stretch of weather here in the Carolinas.

ELECTION DAY FORECAST

Despite a cool start and the need for a light jacket for a couple hours, your Election Day forecast looks great for those heading out to the polls. Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the middle 70s for the Grand Strand while we hit the 80s inland for the first time this week.

Plenty of sunshine will provide for a beautiful day. There's no issues weather wise for Election Day. (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER CONTINUES

Unseasonably warm weather will continue to send temperatures to as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal through the middle of the week. The peak of the warmth will arrive Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb into the upper 70s for the Grand Strand and the lower 80s for inland areas. All of this, while the forecast remains sunny and dry through Thursday.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s through the middle of the week for the beaches. Inland areas will reach the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

It’s been 18 days and counting since the last measurable rainfall across the area. Chances for a few showers will start to increase by the weekend as a cold front drops into the Carolinas. While the rain will not be widespread or enough to ease the drought in the area, a few light showers will be likely from time to time. The latest data this morning brings a slightly higher chance for showers on Sunday. Changes are expected as we get closer to the weekend.

A cold front will move through the area with a few light showers through the weekend. (WMBF)

The cold front that brings the risk of scattered showers through the weekend will also bring cooler temperatures into the lower 60s for highs on Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures, clouds and a few light showers will work through the area. (WMBF)

