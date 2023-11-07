Find your staple outfit for the holidays at Monkee’s of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monkee’s of Myrtle Beach is an upscale women’s boutique featuring the ultimate in shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Located in the heart of Barefoot Landing, Monkee’s provides a fun shopping experience with brands like Crosby, Marc Fisher, Anchor Beads, and more!

You can also join them for a festive Holiday Open House Nov 10 & 11!!

Discover the perfect gifts for your loved ones while enjoying a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Kickstart your holiday shopping with them and find unique treasures that will spread joy this season.

