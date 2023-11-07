Submit a Tip
Find that unique holiday gift at the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild Art in the Park

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild is a non-profit organization in Myrtle Beach that promotes the arts and artists along the Grand Strand.

The Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild Art in the Park events are free to attend and feature local and traveling artists.

Artwork for sale includes paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery, stone and more.

You can come out on November 12th at Valor Memorial Garden, 1120 Farrow Parkway.

Call 843-446-3830 or visit their website!

