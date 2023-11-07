Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Police: Three shootings on same day in Georgetown connected; 1 injured
Leaders reveal changes to hurricane evacuation zones in Horry County
Marion County mother arrested after kids test positive for drugs, officials say
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest