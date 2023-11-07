Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police cited a driver after they were found driving in the pedestrian lane on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Officers were called to the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle driving north in the pedestrian lane, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson. They made contact with the driver, who was in their 80s.

“Officers learned that the driver, while visiting from out of town, had unintentionally entered the walkway while attempting to follow directions from their navigation system,” Gibson said.

Jameson Cokas, who lives and works in the area, caught the car on video while he was driving over the bridge.

“I was actually headed to go show a house. I’m a realtor, across the bridge in Mount Pleasant, and I saw somebody taking the scenic route home, it appeared. And everyone around me was just like, hands up ‘what’s going on?’” Cokas said.

Fallon Valakis was running on the bridge and can be seen in the video stopping in her tracks when she came up on the car.

“It was just startling. I didn’t really know what to do, I kind of just moved out of the way for them, and they looked at me at first like I was doing something wrong, so I think that was maybe their realization moment that they were doing something wrong,” Valakis said.

Gibson said officers traveled alongside the driver and cleared the walkway of pedestrians. The driver got back onto the road on the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge.

The driver was issued a citation. No injuries were reported.

Video shows a vehicle being driven in the pedestrian walkway of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Monday. (Source: Jameson Cokas)

Cokas said he could barely believe what he was seeing. After taking in the oddity, he’s glad everyone is alright.

“He was going slow for sure. But I think yeah, I was more worried for the cars driving by and kind of the bikes and pedestrians, but he was going slow. My first thought was that’s a pretty good way to bypass some traffic but after that, it quickly led to that’s probably not a good idea,” Cokas said.

Cokas’ video quickly began circling the internet after he shared it with some friends and posted it.

Valakis said word traveled so fast, that by the time she was done with her run, others already knew she was there thanks to the video.

“One of my friends actually, I called her, and she told me one of her friends sent her the video and said ‘is this Fallon?’ And she was like ‘yes that is Fallon.’ So, a bunch of people saw it and were sending it to me. So it was pretty funny that it got out that quickly. I literally got home from my run and immediately saw the video. I was kind of upset I didn’t take video of the car coming and then I guess I didn’t have to because somebody else did,” Valakis said.

The two laughed it off as a crazy situation but also found the situation a good reminder to be careful and pay attention.

“The scenic route is not always the best route, I guess. But yeah, I mean it’s I think it’s a lot better obviously that nobody got hurt. So now it’s kind of a more cheeky funny thing. But yeah, I mean, keep your eyes on the road. No, no texting and pay attention, I guess. It’s an interesting one,” Cokas said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.