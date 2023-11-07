Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in truck stop robbery near Lake City

Joshua Wilson
Joshua Wilson(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after deputies said he held up a clerk at a truck stop near Lake City.

Florence County deputies were called just before midnight on Sunday to the Little Fishers Truck Stop on East Myrtle Beach Highway for a call of an armed robbery.

Investigators said a person went into the truck stop, pointed a gun at the clerk and removed money from the drawer before running away.

While heading to the truck stop, a deputy saw a person matching the suspect description, walking along Highway 378.

The deputy made contact with the suspect, identified as Joshua Wilson, and found a gun and bag with cash.

Wilson was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

