Deputies looking for missing Dillon County man

Ronnie Harper was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday, leaving Eucalyptus Drive. He was driving his Burgundy 2005 Ford F-150 with SC Tag# VXU600.
Ronnie Harper was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday, leaving Eucalyptus Drive. He was driving his Burgundy 2005 Ford F-150 with SC Tag# VXU600.(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 78-year-old.

Ronnie Harper was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday, leaving Eucalyptus Drive. He was driving his Burgundy 2005 Ford F-150 with SC Tag# VXU600.

Harper has early stages of dementia and is a diabetic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies describe Harper as 6′1,” weighing 176 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing green pants, a blue and red striped shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3707.

