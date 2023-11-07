Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Bear swipes Taco Bell delivery from family’s front porch

A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's front porch.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A four-legged thief stole food from the front porch of a Florida homeowner just moments after it was delivered.

The theft was caught on a Ring doorbell camera at an Orlando-area home.

In the video, a delivery driver can be seen leaving a bag of Taco Bell at the front door.

Minutes later, a black bear casually strolls over, grabs the bag, and walks away - almost as if he were waiting for the food to arrive.

The family then opens their front door to look for the food, only to discover later that their food was stolen by the bear.

According to reports, the food was about $45, making it a surprisingly expensive meal for the animal.

WOFL spoke with Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula, who ordered the food along with their niece Nicole Castro.

After taking the bag of food, the bear even came back for a soda that was left on the porch, the family said.

They also said they weren’t surprised when they found out who the culprit was, as black bears are common in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Police: Three shootings on same day in Georgetown connected; 1 injured
Marion County mother arrested after kids test positive for drugs, officials say
Sheriff: Georgetown County man arrested after 2 bodies found in shallow grave
State seeks emergency suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooti