Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 taken into custody after brief manhunt in Florence County; 1 still wanted

Deputies are searching for one person who ran away from a traffic stop early Tuesday in Florence County.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for one person who ran away from a traffic stop early Tuesday in Florence County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car that was driving along Old River Road because the license plate did not match the car it was registered to.

Deputies said the driver failed to stop for the blue light and there was a chase.

The car came to a stop near Willow Grove where three people got out and ran into the woods, according to deputies.

After a brief manhunt, the driver and a juvenile in the car were taken into custody.

The third person in the car has not been found at this time.

Authorities have not released the name and charges of the driver. The juvenile has since been released to their parents.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more details later.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Deputies are searching for one person who ran away from a traffic stop early Tuesday in...
2 taken into custody after brief manhunt in Florence County; 1 still wanted
Police are searching for this vehicle after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Laurinburg...
Pedestrian killed in Laurinburg hit-and-run; driver wanted
Investigators and deputies with MCSO conducted “Operation Mr. Postman” on Nov. 2 at a home on...
Marlboro Co. deputies seize nearly 40 lbs of marijuana during drug bust; 2 arrested
Jonathan Singleton
Georgetown Co. deputies, bloodhound unit suspend search for registered sex offender