2 taken into custody after brief manhunt in Florence County; 1 still wanted

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for one person who ran away from a traffic stop early Tuesday in Florence County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car that was driving along Old River Road because the license plate did not match the car it was registered to.

Deputies said the driver failed to stop for the blue light and there was a chase.

The car came to a stop near Willow Grove where three people got out and ran into the woods, according to deputies.

After a brief manhunt, the driver and a juvenile in the car were taken into custody.

The third person in the car has not been found at this time.

Authorities have not released the name and charges of the driver. The juvenile has since been released to their parents.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more details later.

