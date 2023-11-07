Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alexis Sierra Thacher, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child,...
Marion County mother arrested after kids test positive for drugs, officials say
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’
Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press...
Colleton Co. Clerk of Court denies Murdaugh jury tampering in affidavit