‘We need funds’: Meals On Wheels of Horry & Georgetown County must find new location

Nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh meals to home-bound seniors only has six weeks left to...
Nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh meals to home-bound seniors only has six weeks left to find new home after rent will nearly double.
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A nonprofit dedicated to helping others, is now asking the community for help.

Meals On Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County delivers fresh meals to home-bound seniors.

But the nonprofit discovered its rent will increase from $3,500 to $6,000 a month. Now, the organization is looking to purchase its forever home.

In September, an anonymous donor gifted the organization $75,000. Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County CEO Michael Snuggs said they’re thankful for the contribution, but they still need additional donations.

“We need about another $100,000 to put as a down payment for a $1.2 million loan that we’ve been pre-qualified for,” Snuggs explained. “This just happened in the last few days.”

Snuggs said over the last 13 years, they’ve moved seven times. Now they only have six weeks left to get a new location.

“We need funds,” Snuggs said.

You can help Meals On Wheels by donating to their building fund, click here to help.

