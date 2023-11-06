Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine

Source: CNN, POOL, WMTV, WGME, FAMILY HANDOUTS
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two senators from Maine asked the U.S. Army inspector general on Monday to provide a full accounting of interactions with a reservist before he killed 18 people and injured 13 others in the deadliest shooting in the state’s history.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, told Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin in a letter that it’s important to understand “what occurred, or failed to occur” at the federal level, including the Army, before Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

Fellow soldiers expressed concerns about Card’s mental health before the Oct. 25 shootings. One of them sent a text message in September saying, “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting,” according to law enforcement.

The senators view their federal request as working in tandem with an independent commission that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is convening to explore the facts related to the shooting, including the police response.

Two survivors of the Lewiston mass shootings share their stories. (Source: WMTW/CAITLIN HAINES/KELSEY LAMOTHE/CNN)

“As we continue to grieve the needless loss of life that day, we must work to fully understand what happened — and what could have been done differently that might have prevented this tragedy — on the local, state, and federal levels,” the senators wrote.

The senators posed several questions including under what circumstances the Army reports personnel to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, and when the Army seeks to invoke state laws to temporarily remove firearms from a soldier’s possession.

Concerns over Card’s mental health during military training led to a 14-day hospitalization at the Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in Katonah, New York, last summer. The worries continued after Card returned home to Maine.

A deputy visited Card’s Bowdoin home twice, once with an additional deputy for backup, to perform a wellness check in September but Card never came to the door, officials said. What happened after that is unclear. The sheriff’s office canceled its statewide alert seeking help locating Card a week before the killings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
Memorial for Brittanee Drexel rededicated in Myrtle Beach
Beautiful Sunday on tap
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday on tap, warmer temperatures ahead

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump’s business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
Henderson Co. declares State of Emergency as crews work to contain 431-acre fire
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Mural for Gannon Stauch revealed in downtown Colorado Springs
Mural for Gannon Stauch unveiled in downtown Colorado Springs
FILE - A sign is photographed at McMurdo Station, a United States Antarctic research station,...
Man accused of Antarctic assault was then sent to remote icefield with young graduate students
Plenty of sunshine and warmer weather.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead, watching weekend rain chances