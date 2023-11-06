Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Six dogs are now being cared for after police said they were found with no food, water or shelter in the backyard of a Myrtle Beach home.

Officers were called on Friday to a home along Carver Street to help with a joint agency investigation.

A police report states that five dogs were found tethered in the backyard with no food, water or adequate housing.

Officers said they found an additional dog in a wire crate covered by a tarp, but also with no food or water.

Police met with Rodrekus Mobley who identified himself as the dog owner, according to the police report.

Officers arrested Mobley who was then charged with several counts of mistreatment of animals. He has since bonded out of jail.

As for the dogs, they were taken to Grand Strand Humane Society for care and treatment. We have reached out to GSHS to get an update on the dogs and to see if they will be available for adoption. The humane society is working to get that information.

