Police investigating shooting in Georgetown; 1 injured

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers in Georgetown are investigating after receiving a call for shots fired in the city limits on Monday.

Georgetown Police Department said officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 1900 block on Winyag Street for the shots fired call. When they arrived on the scene they learned a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet inside of a car that had been shot at twice.

The teen victim left the scene in the car before officers arrived.

The vehicle the teen was driving was later located in Georgetown County along Congaree Road, but the victim was not inside. Witnesses told investigators that the victim had walked away from the car before officers arrived. The victim’s location is unknown at this time.

Officers at the scene of the shots fired determined a bullet also hit a house but there were no injuries reported.

Now, GPD is canvassing the area looking for witnesses to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-440, or by calling Central Dispatch at 843-527-6702.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.