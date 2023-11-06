Submit a Tip
Mural for Gannon Stauch unveiled in downtown Colorado Springs

A mural dedicated to Gannon Stauch was unveiled in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday.
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mural dedicated to Gannon Stauch was unveiled in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday. Gannon was just 11 years old when he was killed by his stepmother in January of 2020.

Leticia Stauch was found guilty of his murder earlier this year and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Organizers say putting the mural in the heart of cColorado Springs was essential. Stauch will now be immortalized in Colorado Springs. Colors of blue, yellow and orange make up the mural all dedicated to honoring Gannon’s memory.

“Just bright and colorful, from everything, I’ve learned about Gannon and from the family and from everybody, he was just a happy kid, so I really wanted the mural reflect that,” artist Paes164 said.

Dozens came to the unveiling to pay tribute and to show their support for the family. Including law enforcement who worked closely with them for years. Gannon’s mother Landen Bullard says she was closely involved in the creation of the art.

“Think about all of the great things that you guys have done and it’s just more than paint on the wall it’s love,” Gannon’s Mother Landen Bullard said.

The mural features a smiling picture of Gannon with wings and features a lot of his favorite color blue. Landen says the picture represents so much more than what happened to her son.

“what you guys did is you really painted a picture of what love represents. In the short 11 years that Gannon had, he also showed you that love and you invited it and you captured it and every drop of paint sweat tears love you captured that,” Bullard said.

