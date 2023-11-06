Man arrested, charged with murder in woman’s death in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a North Carolina man after they said he killed a woman over the weekend in the Loris area.

William Perritt, 21, of Chadborn, N.C. is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A police report states that officers were called on Sunday to the 300 block of North Highway 701 for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, Perritt was already in custody and the victim was in the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Arrest warrants state that Perritt “while armed with a handgun did cause the death of Female Victim (sic).”

WMBF News has reached out to the coroner’s office for more information on the victim.

Perritt is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.