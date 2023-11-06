Local Author Kelly Capriotti Burton releases her new book in her Surfside Beach Series
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kelly Capriotti Burton is a local author from the Surfside area.
Kelly is the author of the Surfside Beach series and the non-fiction collection, Swerve.
Practically Family is the third novel in the Surfside Beach Series.
Best friends, new roommates, life with the band, and a big, blended family… at the beach!
You don’t want to miss this next installment of this series!
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.