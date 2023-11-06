IRS is raising retirement savings limit
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - You can sock away even more money into a 401(k) or IRA next year.
The IRS announced it’s raising the 401(k) contribution limit to $23,000, $500 more than the current limit.
Anyone 50 or older can put away an additional $7,500 in “catch-up contributions,” for a total of $30,500.
Those same limits also apply to 403B plans, most 457 plans and the federal government’s thrift savings plan.
The IRS also announced it’s raising the IRA annual contribution limit to $7,000 next year, also up by $500.
People 50 and older can contribute another $1,000 on top of that, for a total of $7,500.
