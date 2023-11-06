Horry County lifts outdoor burn ban effective immediately

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outdoor burn ban in Horry County is no longer in place.

The county announced on Monday that effective immediately, a burn ban was lifted after being put into place last week.

As a reminder, all open burning in Horry County requires people to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission before the burn is started.

The SCFC can be reached at 1-800-986-5404.

Horry County also asks that anyone taking part in outdoor burning should lean on the side of safety and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.