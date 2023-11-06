Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Horry County lifts outdoor burn ban effective immediately

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outdoor burn ban in Horry County is no longer in place.

The county announced on Monday that effective immediately, a burn ban was lifted after being put into place last week.

As a reminder, all open burning in Horry County requires people to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission before the burn is started.

The SCFC can be reached at 1-800-986-5404.

Horry County also asks that anyone taking part in outdoor burning should lean on the side of safety and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
Memorial for Brittanee Drexel rededicated in Myrtle Beach
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
Beautiful Sunday on tap
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday on tap, warmer temperatures ahead

Latest News

Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Six dogs are now being cared for after police said they were found with no food, water or...
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
Doc Antle, 63, pleaded guilty at the Charleston federal courthouse to conspiracy to violate the...
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case