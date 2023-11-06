Submit a Tip
Georgetown Co. deputies, bloodhound unit assisting in manhunt for registered sex offender

(WCJB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and its bloodhound unit are working with Probation, Pardon, and Parole officers to locate a registered sex offender.

GCSO said the sex offender, identified as Jonathan Singleton, is accused of violating the terms of his parole. When a parole officer attempted to take him into custody at his home he ran away. PPP officers said Singleton cut off his ankle monitor.

Now, GCSO deputies are working with their bloodhound units in a wooded area off Choppee Road near Saluda Drive to search for him.

Anyone with information about Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

