FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead, watching weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The work week looks rather dry and warm for November standards. We’re giving you the First Alert to the 80s returning before our incoming system brings rain chances for the weekend.

TODAY

Despite a cooler start with temperatures in the 40s, we’ll warm up nicely throughout the day. Plenty of sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm into the low-mid 70s today. If you have plans to get outside, you picked the perfect day for it. It’s still comfortable before we see some November heat return by the middle of the week.

Highs will be lovely today. Make plans to get outside. (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Southwest winds will help gradually increase temperatures this week. Highs will climb a couple degrees each day, eventually leading to the lower 80s for inland areas Wednesday and Thursday. On the beaches, we will hit the upper 70s for our warmest days this week, which is about 10° warmer than normal for this time of year.

Highs climb into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. (WMBF)

Our forecast remains dry through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Make plans to get out for walks on the beach, around the neighborhood or just to soak up some fresh air and sunshine.

OUR NEXT SHOT OF RAIN

It’s been 17 days and counting since we’ve had a measurable rain across the area. That streak will continue at least until the weekend. That’s when we bring back the chance for a few showers across the area.

The cold front will bring our next round of showers and clouds for the upcoming weekend. There's still a lot to be worked out before this forecast becomes a for sure thing. (WMBF)

A cold front will approach the Carolinas and bring more clouds and a few off and on showers for Saturday and Sunday. While an isolated shower is possible on Friday, the best chance of rain will be for the weekend. Even then, don’t get your hopes up just yet. The latest guidance has slowed this front down, keeping rain chances scattered in nature at 30% for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the 60s for the weekend with more clouds and a few showers. (WMBF)

Regardless of rain or not, clouds and a few showers will help allow the temperatures to drop for the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the middle 60s on Saturday and fall into the lower 60s for Sunday.

