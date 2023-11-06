Emergency repairs needed on Barefoot Swing Bridge following crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Pack a little patience if you have to drive over the Barefoot Swing Bridge over the next couple of days.

Emergency repairs are needed to be made to the bridge after a crash on Sunday night.

The city of North Myrtle Beach said drivers can expect one lane of traffic open on the bridge through Wednesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as the emergency repairs are made,” the city said in a statement.

We have reached out to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department for information on the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.