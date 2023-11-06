Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Election Day is Tuesday when voters will decide their next city and town leaders.

There are a few big elections happening in the Grand Strand including the Conway and Surfside Beach mayoral elections. Voters in the city of Myrtle Beach will vote for candidates to fill three city council seats.

Here is what you need to know about Tuesday’s elections:

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters will be asked to present a current and valid photo identification when check in to vote.

These are acceptable forms of photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

