Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Election Day is Tuesday when voters will decide their next city and town leaders.

There are a few big elections happening in the Grand Strand including the Conway and Surfside Beach mayoral elections. Voters in the city of Myrtle Beach will vote for candidates to fill three city council seats.

MORE INFORMATION | Check Voter Registration, Find Polling Location, Get Your Sample Ballot

Here is what you need to know about Tuesday’s elections:

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Time: Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Location: CLICK HERE to find your Election Day polling location

Voters will be asked to present a current and valid photo identification when check in to vote.

These are acceptable forms of photo IDs:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

Download the WMBF News app to get election results sent straight to your phone as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
Memorial for Brittanee Drexel rededicated in Myrtle Beach
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
Beautiful Sunday on tap
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday on tap, warmer temperatures ahead

Latest News

Nikki Haley to formally files for SC Presidential Primary ballot
Nikki Haley formally files for SC Presidential Primary ballot
South Carolina State House
Lawsuit challenges S.C. private school voucher program
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D - Charleston, speaks during a debate in the South Carolina House of...
Rep. Gilliard renews call for hate crimes bill
Chestnut is running for re-election to Myrtle Beach City Council.
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut