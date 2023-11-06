Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews made emergency repairs to the Barefoot Swing Bridge on Monday after police said a driver damaged it in a crash.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Christina DeWitt hit a concrete pillar that was protecting the right-hand railing for the bridge.

Wilkinson said officers on the scene detected signs that DeWitt was intoxicated, and found an open container of alcohol in her car along marijuana and cocaine.

He added that she was taken to the hospital for her injuries and then booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

She is charged with DUI along with marijuana and cocaine possession.

On Monday, crews had to close lanes for a few hours while they made emergency repairs to Barefoot Swing Bridge.

All lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.