Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made

Christina DeWitt
Christina DeWitt(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews made emergency repairs to the Barefoot Swing Bridge on Monday after police said a driver damaged it in a crash.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Christina DeWitt hit a concrete pillar that was protecting the right-hand railing for the bridge.

Wilkinson said officers on the scene detected signs that DeWitt was intoxicated, and found an open container of alcohol in her car along marijuana and cocaine.

He added that she was taken to the hospital for her injuries and then booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

She is charged with DUI along with marijuana and cocaine possession.

On Monday, crews had to close lanes for a few hours while they made emergency repairs to Barefoot Swing Bridge.

All lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
Memorial for Brittanee Drexel rededicated in Myrtle Beach
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
Beautiful Sunday on tap
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday on tap, warmer temperatures ahead

Latest News

2 children killed in fatal accident.
SCHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 501 in Marion County
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 7:30 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash in the...
4 hurt in two-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
The City of North Myrtle Beach is putting a new traffic signal at Club Course Drive and...
North Myrtle Beach putting new traffic signal at intersection
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River