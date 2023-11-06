Calling all writers to this new writers room program
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s a new outreach program launching at Dream House Theatre called, The Writers Room Group.
This is where developing writers come into an intimate atmosphere to develop as a writer.
You can allow experienced actors to read your scripts, enjoy special guest educators who will coach and guide your writing.
Also have your project produced at Dream House with a live audience!
This outreach program is a PAY WHAT YOU CAN each week.
Register by going to https://dreamhousetheatre.ludus.com/index.php and fill out the application form.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.