Calling all writers to this new writers room program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s a new outreach program launching at Dream House Theatre called, The Writers Room Group.

This is where developing writers come into an intimate atmosphere to develop as a writer.

You can allow experienced actors to read your scripts, enjoy special guest educators who will coach and guide your writing.

Also have your project produced at Dream House with a live audience!

This outreach program is a PAY WHAT YOU CAN each week.

Register by going to https://dreamhousetheatre.ludus.com/index.php and fill out the application form.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.