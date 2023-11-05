Submit a Tip
Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes women’s title

The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of...
The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemel Yimer when the pair were heading towards the Bronx at mile 20. By the time he headed back into Manhattan a mile later he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai’s mark.

While the men’s race was well decided before the last few miles, the women’s race came down to the stretch. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile and finished in 2:27.23. Gidey finished second, 6 seconds behind.

