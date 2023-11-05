Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday ahead with even warmer temperatures ahead

By Matt Bullock
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a gorgeous day to be outside here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

TODAY

We start off the day on a chilly note with temperatures in the 40s which means you may need a jacket for morning walk. Luckily temperatures will quickly warm up to near normal this afternoon with highs in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.

Beautiful Sunday on tap
Beautiful Sunday on tap(WMBF)

TOMORROW

We’ll have a perfect start to the work week. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Southwest winds will help continue to gradually increase temperatures this week. Tuesday, our highs are going to reach in the mid 70s along the coastline and upper 70s in the Pee Dee. By Wednesday, temperatures are going to reach in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and near 80 degrees inland. Our high temperatures will stay above normal by the end of the week.

WHEN WILL THE RAIN COME?

It’s been 16 days since we’ve had measurable rain across our area and that streak will continue. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through the work week, however there is a chance for rain Friday night. A cold front will pass through the area and it may bring rain chances back into the forecast. But I wouldn’t expect too much rain with this system, but it will help us drop back into the 60s next weekend.

When is the next chance of rain?
When is the next chance of rain?(WMBF)

