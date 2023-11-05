Submit a Tip
City of Myrtle Beach asks for winter clothing donations for children in community

File photo
File photo(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the City of Myrtle Beach are asking for new and gently worn winter clothes to provide for children in the community.

The city’s neighborhood services department is asking for donations of coats, hats, gloves and mittens as part of its annual winter coat drive.

Donations can be brought to Myrtle Beach City Hall, located at 937 Broadway Street, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The drive runs through Dec. 1, with donations distributed at the Garden of Hope Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3.

For more information, call 843-918-1062.

