Officials break ground on Conway Riverwalk expansion

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Work is finally underway to spruce up a beloved attraction in the city of Conway.

On Friday, The city of Conway broke ground on an expansion to the Conway Riverwalk, something both residents and business owners said they’ve been waiting for, for a long time.

“I really like coming down here at the riverwalk,” said Conway resident Lorna Green.

Green has lived in Conway for the last thirty years and visits this riverwalk almost daily.

Now that Conway is breaking ground on its expansion, she’s thrilled to see what’s all to come.

“I feel like excited about it, I think that’s a good positive thing for the community,” she said.

City leaders said the project will allow people to walk to and from the Riverfront and Main Street of downtown Conway. They added both residents and businesses voiced the need for the connection.

The existing area will not only connect to Highway 905 but will also include an additional walkway, south of the railroad trestle for an easy path back to the city.

“We have always wanted more, more, more because of the good, because of the comfort, because of all the love that goes into this place,” said Conway City Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy. “So as we anticipate phase four, you know, we would have had four, five, and six already but for the absence of funding.”

The overall cost of the project is close to $2.3 million, and a grant of $750,000 was secured by Senator Luke Rankin.

Nearby businesses located just feet away from the new development said it’s a win-win for everyone.

“I think for us, it just means more foot traffic and people stopping in for a glass of wine and a cheese board or a sandwich,” said Owner of Carolina Cheese and Provisions, Brandon Lynn. “I think all of us down here in this area will be impacted in a very positive way.”

Residents are also glad to bring more attraction to their city.

“A lot of people like to travel out and do different things but in your own hometown it’s so much beautiful things right here to watch and see too,” said Green. “It’s good to venture out when you want to, but it’s nice to see the beauty of Conway here.”

City leaders said the work of this project will begin immediately, and the goal of its completion is December 2024.

