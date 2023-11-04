Submit a Tip
Memorial for Brittanee Drexel rededicated in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An area in Myrtle Beach in memory of Brittanee Drexel was rededicated during a ceremony on Saturday.

The memorial stands at a tree at Grand Park at The Market Common that was planted for Drexel in 2012. It also includes a headstone bearing Drexel’s name and a new plaque placed in her honor.

The plaque contains a photo of Drexel and a QR code with a link to her memorial website.

Drexel, then 17, came to Myrtle Beach in April 2009 and was last seen leaving the Bar Harbor Resort to visit a friend at another nearby hotel.

It wasn’t until 2022 that Raymond Moody confessed to approaching Drexel in his Ford Explorer and kidnapping her. He also admitted to raping and killing Drexel at a remote campsite in Georgetown County.

Moody was later sentenced to life in prison on charges related to Drexel’s death.

Saturday’s rededication comes less than a week after Drexel’s estate and her mother, Dawn Pleckan, filed a new civil lawsuit against Moody and the Bar Harbor Resort.

It also comes after some items were taken from the memorial site earlier this year.

