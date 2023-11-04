Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.(IGT)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lucky gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino is now a millionaire thanks to hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

According to IGT, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the massive jackpot worth $12,185,766 while playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT notes that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18, and it marked the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

In August, a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

In July, a Las Vegas man turned a $40 bet into $10.5 million thanks to a Megabucks jackpot.

And in April, a guest at a property in the Reno area turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Coroner ID’s 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex

Latest News

Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast returns this weekend
New sculpture placed at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Defense attorney for 'Yellow House' speaks on injunction
Disc golf championships make their way to Myrtle Beach
Officials break ground on Conway Riverwalk expansion