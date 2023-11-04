Submit a Tip
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 200-acre fire in Henderson County

Officials said the fire started in a wooded area on Friday
Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Edneyville Fire Department said an area is being evacuated as crews work to contain rapid burning fire that started in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene in the Poplar area to a nearly 3-acre fire at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said crews got an initial hand line around the fire but conditions were so dry and the fuel load heavy that the lines did not contain.

At this time, they called in additional resources and assistance from all Henderson County agencies as well as Buncombe, Transylvania and Polk Counties.

The fire was about 40% contained at around midnight.

However, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, fire conditions changed as wind picked up to 20 miles per hour and humidity levels were in the low teens.

Crews were later called to the Kyles Creek Road area where an abandoned structure was destroyed and two others were damaged. Evacuations of the upper end of Kyles Creek Road have started as about 150 firefighters are currently working to contain the fire.

As of Saturday, November 4, the fire has grown to 200 acres and is 10% contained. No injuries have been reported and no homes have been destroyed, officials said.

Officials said Kyle Creek Road, East Poplar Drive, Green Mountain Road, Rhodes Road and any neighborhoods that connect off those roads are to be avoided at this time.

If any property owners from the affected areas may go to Fruitland Baptist Church at 6 p.m. for a briefing from officials.

The smoke from that fire has made its way into the Upstate, but at this time there are no air quality alerts. Our FOX Carolina meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation.

Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper
