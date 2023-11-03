Submit a Tip
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says

Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family. (Source: WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia family says their 7-year-old daughter has died after suffering complications from the flu.

According to Anyanna and Brandon Burgess, their daughter Khalilah Burgess started complaining of not being able to breathe over the weekend after contracting the respiratory illness.

Her mother said she knew something was wrong when Khalilah woke up with a fever on Saturday. And then things took a turn for the worse.

Anyanna Burgess said Khalilah’s symptoms worsened on Tuesday. Khalilah had just gotten a bath and told her mother that she was having a hard time breathing.

“You know she was saying like I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, and her little lips were starting to turn blue, and her fingertips were starting to turn blue,” Anyanna Burgess said.

The mother said she called 911 for help.

“They got here really fast, but honestly ... before they got here, I just knew she had already left,” Anyanna Burgess said. “And her birthday was on Halloween. She had just turned seven.”

Dr. Praveen Singh said it’s important to make sure children are vaccinated against the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses. Khalilah was not vaccinated.

“Apart from the normal things we should do which is washing hands, wearing masks as much as you can, we have the vaccinations which are highly effective which is the second step,” Singh said.

The Burgess family said parents should be CPR certified just in case something like this happens.

“Take CPR classes, it is very important. You never know who might be in need,” Brandon Burgess said.

Khalilah‘s parents said she could light up a room with her smile and they are thankful they had at least seven years with her.

“She was always energetic and a daddy’s girl,” Anyanna Burgess said.

