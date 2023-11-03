Submit a Tip
Woman hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lumberton, police say

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman lost her life on Friday after police said she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Lumberton police officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers 17 and 18 for a crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was hit by a big rig and she died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released yet. Police are still working to get in touch with next of kin.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Stephen Jacobs at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

