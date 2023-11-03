Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs - Week 1

By WMBF News Staff
Updated:
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football playoffs are here as teams from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee get set to make their journey to a state championship.

Scores will be updated with final updates throughout Friday night:

CLASS 5A

St. James @ Carolina Forest

Socastee @ Fort Dorchester

Conway @ Berkeley

CLASS 4A

Lugoff-Elgin @ South Florence

May River @ Myrtle Beach

West Florence @ Lucy Beckham

AC Flora @ Hartsville

Wilson @ James Island

CLASS 3A

North Charleston @ Dillon

Beaufort @ Loris

Aynor @ Hanahan

Lake City @ Brookland Cayce

Darlington @ Gilbert

CLASS 2A

Central @ Marion

North Central @ Andrews

Kingstree @ Timberland

CLASS A

St. John’s @ Johnsonville

Lake View @ Whale Branch

Branchville @ Lamar

Baptist Hill @ Carvers Bay

Hannah-Pamplico @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Hemingway @ Cross

Allendale-Fairfax @ Latta

