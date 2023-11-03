WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs - Week 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football playoffs are here as teams from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee get set to make their journey to a state championship.
Scores will be updated with final updates throughout Friday night:
CLASS 5A
St. James @ Carolina Forest
Socastee @ Fort Dorchester
Conway @ Berkeley
CLASS 4A
Lugoff-Elgin @ South Florence
May River @ Myrtle Beach
West Florence @ Lucy Beckham
AC Flora @ Hartsville
Wilson @ James Island
CLASS 3A
North Charleston @ Dillon
Beaufort @ Loris
Aynor @ Hanahan
Lake City @ Brookland Cayce
Darlington @ Gilbert
CLASS 2A
Central @ Marion
North Central @ Andrews
Kingstree @ Timberland
CLASS A
St. John’s @ Johnsonville
Lake View @ Whale Branch
Branchville @ Lamar
Baptist Hill @ Carvers Bay
Hannah-Pamplico @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Hemingway @ Cross
Allendale-Fairfax @ Latta
