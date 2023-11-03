SCHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are investigating after a crash involving a semi-truck left one person dead in Marion County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Friday morning around 10:39 a.m. on Highway 501 near Cactus Road.

The driver of a 2007 Lincoln sedan was driving southbound on Highway 501 when they crashed into a semi-truck that was also driving southbound on the highway and slowing to make a right turn.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the driver.

SCHP Is investigating.

