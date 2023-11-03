Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SCHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 501 in Marion County

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are investigating after a crash involving a semi-truck left one person dead in Marion County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Friday morning around 10:39 a.m. on Highway 501 near Cactus Road.

The driver of a 2007 Lincoln sedan was driving southbound on Highway 501 when they crashed into a semi-truck that was also driving southbound on the highway and slowing to make a right turn.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the driver.

SCHP Is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex

Latest News

2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Warmer weather heading our way
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather beginning to arrive over the weekend
Woman hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lumberton, police say