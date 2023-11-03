Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police search for suspected bank robber in Florence

Police released these surveillance pictures of a suspected bank robber at TD Bank in Florence.
Police released these surveillance pictures of a suspected bank robber at TD Bank in Florence.(Source: Florence Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a bank robbery in Florence.

Police were called at 11:15 a.m. Friday to the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway for a robbery.

It’s not clear if a weapon was shown during the robbery, but police said no one inside the bank was hurt.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance pictures of the suspected robber who is a white man wearing a black beanie, tan jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspected robber’s identity is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.
Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee

Latest News

Police respond to shooting in Carolina Forest area; CFHS out of ‘secured status’
Deputies: 16-year-old arrested in connection to Darlington County carjacking
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
2 shot at Robeson County store; deputies looking to identify car involved