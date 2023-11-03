Police search for suspected bank robber in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a bank robbery in Florence.

Police were called at 11:15 a.m. Friday to the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway for a robbery.

It’s not clear if a weapon was shown during the robbery, but police said no one inside the bank was hurt.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance pictures of the suspected robber who is a white man wearing a black beanie, tan jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspected robber’s identity is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

