Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting; CFHS out of secured status

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in the Carolina Forest area on Friday.

The Horry County Police Department said officers were at the scene of the incident near Chanticleer Village Drive just after 11:30 a.m.

Police later said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident.”

“All parties involved have been accounted for and there is no further threat to the community,” the HCPD tweeted in an update. WMBF News has asked the department to clarify this statement.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier also told WMBF News that nearby Carolina Forest High School “was in a brief secured status” due to the shooting. She added that all students and staff are safe and a normal schedule has resumed.

No further details were immediately available and the investigation remains ongoing.

— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) November 3, 2023

