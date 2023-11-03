New sculpture unveiled at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach unveiled the statue of a P-47 fighter plane for the WWII Memorial at Warbird Park on Friday.

Tuck Langland, the artist behind the sculpture, said he wants it to honor those who fought.

“It was these guys that did it,” Langland said. “It really was. they had to go out there and put their lives on the line and they did.”

However, Langland also wants it to bring fond memories for visiting Veterans.

“It’s hard to say that flying war birds against an enemy was joy, but there is a joy and exhilaration in leaving the earth,” he said.

Langland said he spent more than six months on the bronze sculpture.

He’s an Indiana-based artist but has several other pieces already displayed in the Grand Strand at Brookgreen Gardens.

City officials and residents joined Langland to watch the sculpture be put into place.

“I need to give thanks and honor, show honor and respect for those who are gone and those who are still living who fought that war,” Myrtle Beach resident Joanne Kastalek said.

Kastalek said she plans to attend every ceremony honoring veterans that the city hosts.

“Every war, I pray for the souls of those who have passed,” she said. “I pray for those who are living that the scars can disappear and they can go off the rest of their lives in peace.”

Langland also said the recognition of the living is important.

“Many died, more lived,” Langland said. “A lot of people came home from the war having done that.”

The WWII Memorial dedication will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.