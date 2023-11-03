Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.
Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County

Latest News

Terry Duane Turner was convicted in the October 2021 shooting death of Adil Dghoughi outside...
Texas man convicted of manslaughter in driveway shooting that killed Moroccan immigrant
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 7:30 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash in the...
4 hurt in two-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Deputies are looking for the driver of a Toyota Camry with Arkansas license plates.
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023,...
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change