Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.(pxfuel | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.

Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilomters (500 miles) away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The quake killed at least 28 people in Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, police official Narvaraj Bhattarai said over the telephone. Thirty injured people already had been brought to the local hospital, Bhattarai said.

In neighboring Jajarkot district, 26 people were confirmed dead, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma said.

He said security officials were working with villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. But he added that reaching some spots was difficult because some of the trails were blocked by landslides triggered by the tremor and its aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Coroner ID’s 24-year-old killed in Carolina Forest shooting
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex

Latest News

Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast returns this weekend
New sculpture placed at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Defense attorney for 'Yellow House' speaks on injunction
Disc golf championships make their way to Myrtle Beach
Officials break ground on Conway Riverwalk expansion