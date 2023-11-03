Submit a Tip
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates

Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their classmates. (Source: WCBS, GOVT HANDOUT, CNN)
By Tim McNicholas, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, N.J. (WCBS) – Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their classmates.

The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of administrators at Westfield High School.

Dorota Mani plans to advocate for her daughter, who is a high schooler that became a victim of these deepfakes.

“My daughter texted me, ‘Mom, naked pictures of me are being distributed.’ That’s it. ‘Heading to the principal’s office,’” Mani said.

Mani said her daughter started crying and saw fellow classmates walking in the hallways who were also crying.

Parents later got an email from the principal, reading in part:

“Students brought to our attention that some of our students had used artificial intelligence to create pornographic images from original photos. The kind of altered pictures known online as deepfakes.”

The principal’s email went on to warn parents:

“New technologies have made it possible to falsify images and students need to know the impact and dangers those actions can cause to others.”

The email also encouraged victims to contact the police, and Mani said she did file a police report.

The school district said they can’t comment on how many students are affected or any disciplinary actions that are being taken.

Congress is considering a bill introduced by representative Joe Morelle of New York that would make it illegal to share non-consensual deepfake images online.

Mani and her daughter plan to advocate for laws to protect people from deepfakes.

“It’s something that we will need to learn, our children will need to be aware of,” Mani said.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

