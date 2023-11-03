‘He’s an exceptional person’: Horry County man credits deputy for saving his life during stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond the call of duty to help a man in medical need.

Kenneth Halloran said he was heading to a doctor’s appointment when things started to get fuzzy.

Deputy Rich Kostanek noticed Halloran was driving erratically on Highway 544 and conducted a traffic stop. That’s when Kostanek recognized that Halloran was having a medical episode and called EMS.

⭐️ GUARDIAN ANGEL ⭐️ An Horry County man wants to commend Deputy Rich Kostanek for saving his life. Kenneth Halloran... Posted by Horry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 2, 2023

“If it had not been for Deputy Kostanek, it would’ve ended badly for me and the other drivers on the road. I get choked up just thinking about it,” Halloran said.

On top of getting Halloran medical help, Kostanek ended up visiting him in the hospital.

“I thought he already went beyond the call-of-duty, but for him to visit me, I was really touched,” said Halloran. “He’s an exceptional person.”

Meanwhile Kostanek said these kind acts are just part of the job.

“It’s just what we do,” Kostanek said.

