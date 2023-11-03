Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘He’s an exceptional person’: Horry County man credits deputy for saving his life during stop

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond the call of duty to help a man in medical need.

Kenneth Halloran said he was heading to a doctor’s appointment when things started to get fuzzy.

Deputy Rich Kostanek noticed Halloran was driving erratically on Highway 544 and conducted a traffic stop. That’s when Kostanek recognized that Halloran was having a medical episode and called EMS.

⭐️ GUARDIAN ANGEL ⭐️ An Horry County man wants to commend Deputy Rich Kostanek for saving his life. Kenneth Halloran...

Posted by Horry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 2, 2023

“If it had not been for Deputy Kostanek, it would’ve ended badly for me and the other drivers on the road. I get choked up just thinking about it,” Halloran said.

On top of getting Halloran medical help, Kostanek ended up visiting him in the hospital.

“I thought he already went beyond the call-of-duty, but for him to visit me, I was really touched,” said Halloran. “He’s an exceptional person.”

Meanwhile Kostanek said these kind acts are just part of the job.

“It’s just what we do,” Kostanek said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.
Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County

Latest News

Sunny skies and milder.
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend through the weekend, into next week
A Horry County sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond the call of duty to help a man in medical...
‘He’s an exceptional person: Horry County man thanks deputy for saving his life during stop
Unseasonably chilly weather will give way to a pronounced warming trend this weekend with...
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend through the weekend, into next week
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County