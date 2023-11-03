Submit a Tip
Grand Strand hospital hosts event to help smokers take control of their health

By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center is hosting its first-ever “Breathe Better” event for Lung Cancer Awareness month in hopes of helping people get a step ahead of the deadly disease.

The Breathe Better event is aimed at current and former smokers who are at a higher risk for lung cancer.

CMC understands it’s not easy to quit cold turkey, so the hospital is providing tools and information to help.

Staff will also see if you qualify for a screening in their new low-dose cat scan machine. The new machine is not only safer but can help spot lung cancer earlier.

CMC’s lung health navigator, Kerri Wallace, said the machine saves lives.

“Most of the time when we’re finding lung cancer it’s already a stage three or four that’s when patients start to show symptoms,” Wallace said. “So, if we can detect lung cancer before symptoms are shown, it dramatically increases survival rate.”

Wallace said do not worry if you don’t have insurance or are underinsured because CMC will offer a free screening if you qualify.

The Breathe Better event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conway Medical Center Administration Building Auditorium located at 280 Singleton Ridge Road in Conway.

