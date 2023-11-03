Submit a Tip
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with the Holiday Market with the Waccamaw Market Cooperative

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative (WMC) is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community-based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Stop by some of the holiday markets on the schedule below this month to start your holiday shopping this season!

They can’t wait to see you!

Check out their website here to see the full schedule and locations, then plan your visit today.

