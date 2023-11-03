Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend through the weekend, into next week

Unseasonably chilly weather will give way to a pronounced warming trend this weekend with above-normal temperatures returning.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably chilly weather will give way to a pronounced warming trend this weekend with above-normal temperatures returning.

TODAY

After a cold and frost start to the day, temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s this morning and will end up noticeably warmer by this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s under sunny skies.

A cool forecast is on tap tonight, but not as cold as the last few nights. Grand Strand temperatures will drop into the middle 40s while inland areas drop into the upper 30s.

THIS WEEKEND

Full sunshine prevails throughout the weekend along with a continued warming trend.

The mornings will not be near as chilly with afternoon highs pushing back into the lower 70s. We’ll keep it sunny through Sunday with zero chance of rain for the weekend.

Warmer weather arrives for the weekend
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The warming trend will continue through next week temperatures continue to climb each afternoon. By the middle of next week, temperatures will end up well above normal with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 70s. A few inland spots could even touch 80.

Warming trend continues into next week
Warming trend continues into next week(WMBF)

