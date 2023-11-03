FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather beginning to arrive over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are set to climb as unseasonably warm weather returns to the forecast.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll kick the weekend off on the chilly side as temperatures head back to around 40° early Saturday. Full sunshine prevails and that will allow for a quick rebound throughout the day. Afternoon highs will head back into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

We return to the 70s Saturday afternoon (WMBF)

More of the same Sunday as we look for another round of 70s under sunny skies.

Warmer weather returns this weekend (WMBF)

MORE WARMTH

Temperatures will continue to climb next week as unseasonably warm weather arrives. Afternoon highs climb back through the upper 70s, potentially hitting 80° for areas inland of the Waterway! Despite the warmth, rain chances remain very low with most spots completely dry through next week.

More warmth set to arrive through next week (WMBF)

