Deputies: 16-year-old arrested in connection to Darlington County carjacking

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a teenager was arrested in connection to a carjacking in the Pee Dee earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday, where a vehicle was allegedly taken at gunpoint. A deputy then spotted the vehicle Thursday on Highway 52 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle then sped toward Darlington city limits, where it was involved in an accident on Main Street and McIver Road. Two people then ran off on foot.

One of the suspects, identified as a 16-year-old, was taken into custody. The teen was then taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

A second suspect was not found despite a bloodhound team and drones being deployed.

The case remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

